Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Castmates React to His Exit After 8 Seasons

Bobby Berk's Queer Eye castmates have weighed in on his decision to leave the hit Netflix docuseries after eight seasons.

On Monday, following Berk's Instagram post announcing he would not return for season 9, three of his four main co-stars -- Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown -- shared their thoughts on Berk's departure, each commenting on his post.

The group seemed to be uber-supportive of the interior designer's decision to leave, expressing pride and solidarity with Berk and the work they accomplished over the past decade.

Van Ness replied to Berk's goodbye to fans by simply commenting three heart emojis, while the other co-stars got a little more sentimental with their replies.

"@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what," Brown wrote. "I'm about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? 😢😍 I love you!"

"#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Porowski shared.

Tan France was the only member of the "Fab 5" to not pen a goodbye to Berk at the time of publication.

While Berk's co-stars took the opportunity to share love for the designer and his decision to leave, they were not the only ones. Several of the Queer Eye star's famous friends also commented on his post, sending him love and wishes as he embarks on a new journey.

"I sob that you won't be blessing my screen and these overnight home transformations but I am also SO excited you'll be home and we can hike more than once every 8 weeks!!" One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush wrote.

"You did THAT! We love you, Bobby!" ET's own Denny Directo wrote.

ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions, and Netflix tell ET, "We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to Queer Eye over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family and we wish him the very best."

In his post on Monday, Berk thanked fans and viewers of the show for their support over the past six years and eight seasons and for their continued support as he branches off.

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better,” he said.

The goodbye from Berk comes as Deadline confirmed the Netflix series has been renewed for season 9.

Season 8 of Queer Eye -- set in New Orleans, Louisiana -- will premiere Jan. 24 on Netflix.

