Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are $50 Off at Amazon's Labor Day Sale Today

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 have returned to their best price ever. The noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are the newest addition to the AirPods family and are currently on sale for $200 at Amazon. That's the same price we saw during Amazon Prime Day back in July, but this time you don't need to be a Prime member to score this deal.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are the only Apple earbuds to feature active noise cancelation (ANC) with adaptive transparency, plus they feature spatial audio and much more. You get up to 6 hours of listening time or up to 4.5 hours of talk time on a single charge. They also come with four different sized ear tips, so fitting in your ear is not a problem — especially when working out.

With Apple's powerful new H2 chip, the AirPods have smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

In the event that you lose your earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 work with the Find My app, so you can easily track them down. As with all of the holiday discounts found in Amazon's Labor Day Sale, there's no telling when this AirPod deal will expire, so we recommend acting fast to secure your earbuds at their all-time price.

