If you've been eyeing Apple's best-selling earbuds, now's the time to save on a new pair of AirPods Pro 2. The Amazon Presidents' Day sale is slashing the price of the newest AirPods Pro with USB-C to less than $190. That's $60 off the regular cost of Apple's most popular earbuds and the price is also matched at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale.

The 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) deliver up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. They are now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings.

Aside from the new USB-C charging and Apple-designed H2 chip, they also feature improved dust-resistance and AirPods Pro 2 can also automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. You can even charge the AirPods directly with the newest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

In the event that you lose your earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 work with the Find My app, so you can easily track them down. As with all of Amazon's Presidents' Day sales, there's no telling when this AirPod deal will end, so we recommend acting fast to secure your noise-cancelling earbuds at their best price.

