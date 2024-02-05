In a highly anticipated presentation at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ took the stage to share a sneak peek at its upcoming slate of original content, promising an array of captivating stories and beloved characters set to premiere globally in spring/summer 2024.

The streaming giant is set to expand its already impressive catalog with a diverse array of series, including The New Look, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Constellation, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Manhunt, Palm Royale, Sugar, Franklin, Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, Land of Women, and more.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in and executive produces Presumed Innocent, an eight-episode limited series on Apple TV+ based on Scott Turow's bestselling novel. Premiering globally on June 14, the thriller explores a murder investigation, delving into obsession, sex, politics, and love's power and limits.

The star-studded cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve.

Lady in the Lake stars Natalie Portman and is a limited series based on Laura Lippman's novel, set in 1960s Baltimore. The plot follows an investigative journalist who, while delving into an unsolved murder, clashes with a woman striving for the advancement of the city's Black community.

The protagonist leaves behind her husband and luxurious home to pursue a career as a newspaper reporter, becoming consumed by the mysteries surrounding the killings of 11-year-old Tessie Fine and bartender Cleo Sherwood.

Headlining the announcement, Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s Head of Domestic Programming, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming releases.

"Today we are elated to be unveiling so many brilliant new stories and characters for audiences to fall in love with in 2024. These compelling series all reflect Apple’s dedication to crafting stories that not only entertain but reflect the richness of our shared human experience, foster a sense of understanding, and spark cultural conversations around the world. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store."

In addition to the newcomers, fans can also anticipate the return of their favorite shows, as Apple TV+ gears up for new seasons of celebrated titles such as Loot, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, The Big Door Prize, Acapulco, Trying, and more.

The streaming service is also set to deliver additional beloved originals from Peanuts, promising wholesome entertainment for the whole family.

The momentum around Apple TV+ continues to grow, with new series joining an impressive lineup that includes the recently renewed Hijack and global hits like Masters of the Air, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Lessons in Chemistry, For All Mankind, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, and Severance, among others.

Already making waves in 2024, Apple TV+ has premiered globally acclaimed titles like Criminal Record and the epic limited series Masters of the Air, a collaboration between Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

