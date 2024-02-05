On Monday, Apple TV+ took center stage at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour to present its much-anticipated lineup for the coming month. The streaming giant showcased a diverse range of content, from historical dramas to high fashion and thrilling sci-fi adventures.

One of the highlights of the presentation was the first look at Michael Douglas in his transformative role as Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming limited series Franklin.

The 78-year-old actor, virtually unrecognizable, sports a tricolored, longer hairstyle and dons full 1770s attire, including Franklin's signature colonial tricorn hat and large overcoat.

Apple

The eight-part series, adapted from Kirk Ellis's A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, delves into a pivotal chapter in Franklin's political career when, at the age of 70, he secured France's financing for America's democratic ambitions, leading to the Franco-American alliance of 1778.

In addition to Douglas' portrayal of Franklin, the star-studded cast of the Apple+ miniseries includes Noah Jupe as the scientist's grandson, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Thibault de Montalembert as Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Jeanne Balibar as Helvetius, and Theodore Pellerin as Lafayette.

Apple

This series marks the first major TV portrayal of Franklin since Tom Wilkinson's depiction in HBO's 2008 miniseries John Adams, also written by Kirk Ellis.

Apple TV+ is set to deliver a diverse lineup in February, blending haute couture with sci-fi thrills. The New Look will follow legendary designer Christian Dior, played by Ben Mendelsohn, and iconic fashion figure Coco Chanel, portrayed by Juliette Binoche. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the series explores the duo's introduction of breathtaking new fashion amid the horrors of the time, offering viewers a unique and compelling narrative.

Adding a touch of suspense to the lineup is Constellation, a sci-fi series starring Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut returning home from the International Space Station to unravel the unexpected implications of her work. The series promises to deliver an exciting blend of mystery and exploration.

Sports enthusiasts are not left out, as Apple TV+ offers The Dynasty: New England Patriots and Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend. Both documentaries delve into the lives of iconic figures in the athletic world, providing an in-depth exploration that promises to captivate fans.

Franklin with be available Friday, April 12 on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT: