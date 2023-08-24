It's hard to find a tablet out there today that's better than Apple’s iPad, and now, you can get one for cheaper than ever. In addition to all the incredible Labor Day Apple deals available now, there’s a particularly appealing M1 iPad Air deal at Amazon. The latest M1 iPad Air is not only blazing-fast, but it is also on sale for it's all-time lowest price today.

The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.

Powered by the M1 processor, the fifth generation iPad Air offers lightning-fast performance for much less money than the cheapest iPad Pro. Right now, Amazon is offering $99 off the regular price of $599 for a near 20% discount. You can choose between all five gorgeous iPad colors to save on your favorite hue.

The M1 is the same chip that powers Apple’s Mac and MacBook lineup, which means you’re getting powerful performance in a slim tablet. This iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers an immersive viewing experience. Other key features include a USB-C port, all-day battery life, wireless charging and support for the Apple Pencil — making the tablet perfect for students and artists.

A 12MP Wide back camera and new 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage allows for top-notch video calls. As with all Amazon deals, they can be gone in the blink of an eye, so we recommend acting fast to score unbeatable savings on the iPad Air. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the iPad sales don't stop here. Check out all the best iPad deals available on Amazon now.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

