Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Cast in 'Wicked' Movie
'Wicked' Turns 15! Kristin Chenoweth Shares Sweet Story of Young…
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton
'The Bachelorette:' Michelle Young Shares the 3 Guys Fans Should…
'Shark Tank': A Black Small Business Owner Tears Up as She Share…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Gets Emotional Over Two Singers
‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Cries and Ariana Grande Gets 'Choked…
Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…
See Hailey Bieber’s Transformation Into Britney Spears for Hallo…
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are officially starring in Wicked.
The 28-year-old singer and the 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress have been cast in Universal's big-screen adaptation of the musical. Set to be directed by Jon M. Chu, the two stars revealed the exciting news on their social media on Thursday. Grande is set to play Glinda, while Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba.
Grande posted a series of photos of her finding out the news and a screenshot of a video chat with the In the Heights director and Erivo, as well as flowers that her new co-star sent her.
"thank goodness 💘 @jonmchu @cynthiaerivo @wickedmovie," Grande simply captioned the post.
Erivo, on her end, also shared a screenshot of her getting emotional as she found out she got the role, as well as a note Grande sent her with her flowers.
"Pink goes good with Green 💚💚💚 @wickedmovie @jonmchu @arianagrande," the actress wrote.
Chu also posted on his social media, confirming the casting and role, writing, "These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"
The film is currently in development with production set to start in summer 2022 in the U.K. Winnie Holzman and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz are currently collaborating on the screenplay adaptation.
Grande is no stranger to Wicked. In 2018, she formed part of A Very Wicked Halloween, a concert marking Wicked’s 15 years on Broadway. The pop star sang the role of Elphaba, which Idina Menzel originated. Broadway's original Glinda was Kristin Chenoweth.
In September, Menzel told ET why she was "emotional" over the Tony-winning musical's 18th anniversary, and recent reunion with Chenoweth.
"When Kristin and I are given this opportunity to get together on these anniversary moments, we're really very emotional about it because we're able to look back and really feel a sense of pride about what we were making."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Wicked' Turns 15! Kristin Chenoweth Shares Sweet Story of Young Ariana Grande (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Performs Song From 'Wicked' In First Appearance Since Pete Davidson Split
Ariana Grande Shares Pic From 'Wicked' Rehearsals Following Breakup With Pete Davidson
Related Gallery