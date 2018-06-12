Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Enjoy Late-Night Disneyland Trip Following Engagement News: Watch!

From engagement to the most magical place on Earth!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson enjoyed a late-night adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Monday. The newly engaged couple was spotted riding Space Mountain at the amusement park late into the evening.

Grande, 24, was sporting Minnie Mouse ears, a loose sweatshirt and thigh-high heeled boots. Davidson, 24, was spotted helping his future bride out of their rollercoaster car as they exited the ride.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also posted videos from the outing to her Instagram Stories. In the clips, Davidson is laughing and shouting while on the ride.

One video of Davidson cheering, she jokingly captioned, “When I’m on top,” but quickly deleted that replacing it with, “Full mood.” That didn’t stop fan accounts from capturing Grande’s racy humor.

After the news of the couple’s whirlwind engagement broke, Grande took to Twitter, writing, “I love u sm hi & thank u I love u bye.”

When one fan wrote, “I hope he knows he is marrying US AS WELL,” Grande replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

She told another fan, “I’m so happy. And excited.”

ET confirmed the couple’s engagement and a source also previously told ET that Grande has met Davidson’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson.

“Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of theSNL after-parties,” the source told ET. “Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy Waters Davidson]. Pete was circulating the room with the cast but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy].”

