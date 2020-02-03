Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster enjoyed an outing together at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The rumored couple were spotted linking arms at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, over the weekend. A photo obtained by E! News shows Grande, dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and black heeled booties, with her arms wrapped around Foster's. The Social House singer walks beside her in a blue jacket and sneakers, while two others and a Disneyland guide appear to have joined them on their trip.

Speculation that Grande, 26, and Foster, 32, were dating first sparked after they collaborated on their song, "Boyfriend," last August. A source told ET at the time that the pair were spending a lot of time together

Grande's brother, Frankie, then appeared to confirm the pair's relationship. However, he soon after clarified that his sister was not in a relationship.

The "Thank U, Next" singer brought her parents as her dates to the 2020 GRAMMYs last month. See more on Grande in the video below.

