From Ariana Grande to Camila Cabello: The Best Looks at the 2020 GRAMMYs
The stars shimmered and shined when they hit the red carpet for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.
Stepping out in an array of hues, Los Angeles' Staples Center was full of A-listers showing off their unique styles and personalities.
Take Ariana Grande, who wore a hue we rarely see on the red carpet -- gray -- and fully worked it, going for full drama with tons of poses in her custom Giambattista Valli made of layers and layers of tulle.
Camila Cabello was similarly beaming when she arrived at the GRAMMYs, showing off her playful black mini that was adorned with an embroidered tulle skirt. She rocked bangs and paired the fun frock with a $2 million Le Vian diamond necklace.
The men were no slouches, either. The Jonas Brothers matched in black-and-gold jackets and slacks by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, while Shawn Mendes looked quite dapper in a maroon, three-piece Louis Vuitton suit.
Who else showed off their sartorial prowess at the 2020 GRAMMYs? Click through the gallery below to find out.
