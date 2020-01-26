The 2020 GRAMMYs red carpet has officially kicked off, and from the very beginning, celebs showed off their fashion prowess.



When they walked the carpet at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, there were some major lewks bright and early.



One of the first A-listers to arrive was Lizzo, who in her GRAMMY red carpet debut channeled Old Hollywood glam in her white gown and matching shawl by Atelier Versace that was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Also wearing white was Gwen Stefani, who didn't shy away from embellishments in a custom, strapless Dolce & Gabbana mini with matching off-white, thigh-high boots. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, really let her shine, thanks to his all-black attire.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Another couple on the red carpet early was English singer-songwriter James Blake and his gorgeous girlfriend, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who wowed in a tiered royal blue dress with a black tulle window along the skirt.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rosalía went for a red-hot leather look complete with two belts.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And by the time Ariana Grande arrived, all eyes were on her, as she posed for pics in her voluminous, gray tulle dress and matching evening gloves.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

There was a somber feeling on the red carpet, however, as just hours earlier, ET confirmed that legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, according to multiple reports.



Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their other three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.



There are sure to be many tributes for the former NBA star to come as the night goes on. In the meantime, you can see all of the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

