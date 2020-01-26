Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Arrive at the 2020 GRAMMYs

It's date night for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The lovebirds adorably walked the 2020 GRAMMYs red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday, proving yet again that they're total relationship goals.

For her part, Stefani opted for a strapless, white bedazzled mini dress with thigh-high boots. She kept the rest of her look to a minimum, wearing her hair straight and donned small diamond earrings. Shelton, meanwhile, let his lady shine. The country crooner wore a three-piece black suit with boots.

Inside the show, Stefani and Shelton will be taking the stage to perform together. "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!" Shelton tweeted earlier this month, seemingly implying that they'll perform their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You." Additionally, Shelton's song, "God's Country," is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

When ET spoke with Shelton back in December, he said it was evident that "God had a hand" in his relationship with the No Doubt rocker, whom he's been dating since 2015. At the time, they were both going through difficult divorces -- Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, and Stefani with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"Both of us know that the timing, and the way she and I met and came together, it just felt like home, that's not an accident," he recalled. "I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other's lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it."

Meanwhile, the GRAMMYs comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, according to multiple reports.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

