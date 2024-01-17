Ariana Grande has revealed the official date for her latest era!

On Wednesday, the "Yes, And?" songstress shared the name and release date of her sixth album.

"eternal sunshine 𖦹 ☼ ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ 3.8," the 30-year-old pop star wrote alongside a photo of the cover art, which is a blurred picture of her face. Inside the post, Grande added two more pictures from the same shoot.

Eternal Sunshine is set to be released on March 8 and will be the GRAMMY-winning singer's first album since 2020's Positions.

Grande's exciting news comes days after she dropped her latest single, "Yes, And?" and released the music video.

The visuals for the dance-centric track features the singer performing for a host of critics, while she sings about living her life -- despite what they have to say.

Following the single's massive reception, the "Positions" songstress took to Instagram to send a message of thanks.

"thank you for the overwhelming amount of love and for dancing along my heart is so full and i’m so moved love you all so so so much," the REM Beauty founder wrote.

Grande also shared a host of behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot.

In December, Grande teased her AG6 era to close out the year.

"see you next year ♡," she wrote next to photos of Polaroid pictures from studio sessions, and from now what fans know to be the "Yes, And?" video shoot.

While Grande has been absent from solo music releases, she has remained active in the industry, collaborating on various singles. Notable collabs include a 2021 track with Kid Cudi on the Don’t Look Up soundtrack, a remix of The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" in the same year, and a 2023 remix of his hit, "Die for You."

Additionally, Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, last August with a reissue featuring new live recordings.

Grande has also been busy shooting and wrapping the film adaptation of Wicked, where she will play Glinda the Good Witch.

