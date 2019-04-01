Ariana Grande's addictive new jam with Victoria Monét will own real estate in your head.

The "7 Rings" pop star dropped a new single, "Monopoly," with her singer-songwriter friend on Monday, complete with a home movies-style music video.

"MONOPOLY out now. everywhere. a celebration and a ‘thank u’ for everything! Love, me & @victoriamonet," 25-year-old Grande tweeted out to her followers.

Monét also tweeted, adding, "MONOPOLY (a thank you to them fans) is out now!!! @ arianagrande and I appreciate you so much and really f**k with the support you’ve given in all forms! Go jam out."

Get those bad vibes off of you and watch the video and hear the song below.

The reign of Ari continues!

Watch the video below for what Grande's fellow pop star on the rise, Billie Eilish, recently told ET about the "boss woman" artist.

