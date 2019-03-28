Ariana Grande Explains Why She Continues to Release 'Excessive Music'

Ariana Grande can't stop, won't stop when it comes to releasing new music -- and there's a reason for it.

The 25-year-old "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" singer dropped two albums in the last seven months -- Sweetener(Aug. 2018) and Thank U, Next (Feb. 8) -- and is already working on new content for her devoted and loyal fan base.

On Wednesday, Grande tweeted that she was planning on releasing her new single with Victoria Monét very soon.

"Man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet 🖤," she wrote. "Seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too.... we need to celebrate tbh! life too short and too sweet rn." However, she ultimately decided to push the release back to Monday.

Though, in a since-deleted Instagram Story screengrabbed by Daily Mail, Grande explained that her "random, impulsive and excessive music releases" were a result of unfortunate circumstances in her life.

“Jus [sic] saying, thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases. The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy," she wrote. "I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up. It was so much. It was worth it and I am grateful for everything I learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course."

"But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah… If I feel like I’m able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?" she continued, per the outlet. "It’s a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. Thank u thank u."

She also replied to a fan on Twitter who praised her for constantly releasing new music, explaining that she just loves her job so much.

"It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding," she explained. "Regardless of the outcome, I prefer this bc it's real & feels happy. No games. I love music. I love the ppl I make it w. These past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. So thank u sm for being down."

It's no secret that Grande has had a year full of ups and downs. Her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, tragically died from an accidental overdose in September, and then she broke off her engagement to Pete Davidson, which also included some tumultuous post-break up incidents.

