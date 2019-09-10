The collab we've all been waiting for is almost here!

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are joining forces for a fierce new song on the upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack -- and the music video is dropping on Friday. Grande shared a sneak peek of the video on Twitter on Tuesday.

The seven-second clip doesn't reveal much, but it does show the women working it. Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey strut in sexy black ensembles and thigh-high boots in the clip, with each sporting black angel wings.

'"Don’t call me angel’ song & video sep 13 👼🏼 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis," Grande captioned the first look.

During a May interview with ET, Charlie's Angels director Elizabeth Banks hinted about following in the footsteps of the 2000 film with a Destiny's Child-esque theme song a la "Independent Women."

"I've got some stuff up my sleeve!" she shared.

Charlie's Angels is in theaters on Nov. 15. See more on the film in the video below.

