Ariana Grande Lets Her Signature Ponytail Loose for Stunning Selfie

Self-isolation calls for letting your hair down!

Ariana Grande took to social media on Monday to share a selfie with fans and the songstress’ signature ponytail was nowhere to be seen.

The gorgeous photo showed the 26-year-old singer resting her chin on her hand and posing with her full volume curls on display.

“Get a load a dis,” Grande captioned the photo.

The look was a hit on Instagram, with Jessie J commenting with a smiley face with heart eyes emoji, while Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, applauded the pic.

Lil Nas X wrote, “Beautiful.”

Grande previously showed off her luscious locks with a post promoting her “healthy curls” in 2015.

Grande's hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, Josh Liu, shared a snap of Grande’s natural curls in August, while the singer also showed her locks in a more natural form in November.

But while she may have beautiful curls, the star’s love for a ponytail dates back to her childhood -- in August, she shared a childhood portrait, in which she was also wearing her hair in a high pony.

See more on Grande below.

