These days, she's an international pop star, but back in the day, Ariana Grande was just a little girl working hard to make it big! On Thursday night, the 28-year-old "thank u, next" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the host played some impressive footage of Grande's first singing gig.
The footage, which was sent in by Grande's mom, Joan, was taken when the star was just 8 years old, singing the National Anthem at a Florida Panthers hockey game.
"Oh my gosh, are we going here? Yes, that was my first gig," Grande exclaimed.
Fallon then played the clip of the confident little girl belting out the challenging song.
Grande looked shocked, covering her mouth and exclaiming, "Wow!" After the footage aired.
It's clear that The Voice coach has wanted to be in the industry for quite some time. She also told a story about cold calling Nickelodeon when she was just 4 years old.
"I have this weird manifesting gift, I think. When I was 4 years old, I did 411," she explained, noting she asked to speak to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. "I got through somehow by some miracle, I got through. And they were like, 'Hey! Universal Studios Orlando,' and I said, 'Hi, I would like to audition to be on All That or The Amanda Show. Your pick. You tell me. It's up to you, but I would love to be on either or.' And they were like, 'How old are you?' And I was like, 'Don't worry about it.'"
Though Grande was hung up on, she went on to get her big break on that same network in 2010 on the show Victorious.
