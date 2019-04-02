Ariana Grande is opening up about her sexuality.

Just a few hours after the singer dropped her new song, "Monopoly," with BFF Victoria Monét on Monday, fans started to analyze the track, absolutely freaking out over one lyric in particular.

"I love women and men," Grande sings near the beginning of the catchy tune.

Fans immediately took to social media, writing things like, "Guys please I'm so confused. Can someone tell me if Ariana Grande is bi or no?" and "IS SHE BI OR NAH."

"She said what she said," Monét replied to the latter.

As more fans began to question the lyric, Grande decided to weigh in herself via Twitter. "I haven't [labeled myself] before and still don't feel the need to now," she wrote. "Which is okay."

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

She also liked the following tweets, about sexuality being fluid:

hope y’all know sexuality is fluid and no one has to “come out” as anything if they don’t want to. happy monday ๑॔˃̶◡ ˂̶๑॓ ♡ — kolten (@okaykolten) April 1, 2019

but fr psa ariana can do whatever tf she wants and as long as she’s happy that’s all that matters. sexuality is fluid in this house — k. (@yerioutsold) April 2, 2019

Of course, this isn't the first time fans have freaked out over one of Grande's musical projects. Earlier this year, many wondered if the Boca Raton, Florida, native was opening up about her sexuality when she released the music video for "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored," off her Thank U, Next album.

