Ariana Grande Shares ‘Shadiest’ Baby Photo on Eve of Her 25th Birthday

Shady baby!

Hours shy of her 25th birthday, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share a throwback photo showing her as an adorable little bub.

But if you ask the songstress, the snap was more shady then sweet.

“Remember when i was the SHADIEST BABY IN THE WORLD,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wrote alongside the black-and-white pic, which shows her clutching a bottle while munching on a snack.

She then posted a version of the photo zoomed in on her chubby face, inviting followers to “caption dis.”

A day earlier, the songstress also shared a flashback video from her third birthday on social media.

The home video showed Grande waiting for a birthday surprise while her brother, Frankie, tells her to wait.

remember when i was the SHADIEST BABY IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/WWVqgTJzJM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 25, 2018

Grande’s new fiancé, Pete Davidson, also got some throwback love -- she posted an old video of him putting on a shirt on her Instagram on Sunday.

"How," she simply captioned the clip.

how A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

