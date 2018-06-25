Ariana Grande Shares ‘Shadiest’ Baby Photo on Eve of Her 25th Birthday
Shady baby!
Hours shy of her 25th birthday, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share a throwback photo showing her as an adorable little bub.
But if you ask the songstress, the snap was more shady then sweet.
“Remember when i was the SHADIEST BABY IN THE WORLD,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wrote alongside the black-and-white pic, which shows her clutching a bottle while munching on a snack.
She then posted a version of the photo zoomed in on her chubby face, inviting followers to “caption dis.”
A day earlier, the songstress also shared a flashback video from her third birthday on social media.
The home video showed Grande waiting for a birthday surprise while her brother, Frankie, tells her to wait.
Grande’s new fiancé, Pete Davidson, also got some throwback love -- she posted an old video of him putting on a shirt on her Instagram on Sunday.
"How," she simply captioned the clip.
See more on the couple below.
