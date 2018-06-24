Ariana Grande Shares Touching Throwback Home Video From Her Third Birthday -- Watch!

Ariana Grande is getting ready to mark her milestone 25th birthday.

In a Twitter post on Sunday night, the singer shared the cutest throwback home video of herself around age two, impatiently awaiting a birthday surprise. Her older half-brother, Frankie Grande, can be briefly seen and heard in the video as well, telling her to wait.

Grande's mom concludes the video saying, "there's a surprise coming," but we never learn what that birthday surprise was. There is a chance that the video, posted two nights before her birthday, could be teasing something major happening on the official day.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer herself has been full of surprises in the last few weeks, becoming engaged to Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson after only dating for a few weeks.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Davidson could barely contain how happy he was.

"I feel like I won a contest. I'm f**cking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," the comedian gleefully expressed.

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson in Awe of Ariana Grande as He Shares Sexy Pic of Fiancée in Lingerie

Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Lavish New York City Apartment (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson in Awe of Ariana Grande as He Shares Sexy Pic of Fiancée in Lingerie

Related Gallery