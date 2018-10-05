Ariana Grande to Perform at Cancer Benefit After Taking Time Off

Ariana Grande is making her return to the spotlight.

After taking some much needed time off, the 25-year-old singer is set to perform at the first-ever Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F**k Cancer in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

In addition to Grande, Kristin Chenoweth and Jeff Garlin will also be performing, while Supergirl star Stephen Amell will receive the Hero Award for his exceptional work raising funds and awareness for the organization.

The event will mark Grande's first public appearance following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, last month.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer was expected to attend the 2018 Emmys with her fiance, Pete Davidson, but a rep for the singer told ET at the time that "given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels also revealed on Cadence13's ORIGINS podcast that Grande was originally asked to perform during their season 44 premiere, but backed out due to "emotional reasons." Kanye West stepped in to do the honors.

It's obviously been a tumultuous time for Grande, who is still mourning the loss of Miller, who died at the age of 26 from an apparent overdose. She took to Twitter late last month to have a candid conversation with her fans, admitting she has some fears about going on tour again.

"I'm antsy. Can't sit still," she revealed. "I wanna tour now. Yesterday I just wanted to sit home forever but today I wanna do show and see u."

"It's all [very] up n down [right now]," she added. "But hi. ily. I am working on it. I'll keep ya posted."

Grande continued on, telling her supporters that her "happiest moments" are when she's with her fans and onstage.

"I think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn," she explained. "I'm being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol."

"Like maybe i’ll do a mini [tour]," she suggested. "I can't do what I did last time right now. That I do know. whatever it is I hope it's OK with you. I just love and miss you. Everybody telling me I need to take time but I'm so antsy. idk. ily."

