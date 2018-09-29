Ariana Grande is still trying to figure it all out.

The "God Is a Woman" singer took to Twitter on Friday to have a candid conversation with her fans about her desire to go on tour -- and also her fear of being away from home.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she promised.

Fans expressed their concern over the singer, with one follower writing, "we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.”

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol,” Grande replied.

“Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. ily,” the 25-year-old pop star added.

Grande's tweets come shortly after she opened up to fans about her recent personal struggles. The singer was celebrating her return to the spotlight with her album, Sweetener, when news broke that her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, had died of an apparent drug overdose earlier this month.

Since then, Grande has taken time for herself, choosing not to attend the 2018 Emmys with her fiance, Pete Davidson. In a statement to ET at the time, Grande's rep said: “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The former Nickelodeon star also dropped out of her scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live for the show's season 44 premiere. "We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago," SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels revealed. "And then Kanye [West] stepped up, so he'll be there."

