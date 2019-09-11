I do… again!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are such fans of weddings, they decided to have a second one. The Bachelor Nation couple tied the knot again in a fun Las Vegas wedding, sharing lots of playful photos on Instagram.

“We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas,” Arie, 37, captioned a series of shots. “Our new friend and legend @mrjordan1911 officiated (Elvis sat this one out). Can’t wait to show you guys more,” adding the hashtags “#thisishowwedoit #wedidit #again.”

Lauren, 27, posted her own sweet pics, writing, “@ariejr’s so nice I married him twice! We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both? Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever. Thank you @mrjordan1911 for officiating this special moment for us.”

In the photos, Lauren wears a champagne-colored, sequin-covered dress that shows off her legs with a shag swear over top. She paired the fun look with a long veil.

Arie wore black jeans, a black shirt, a white jacket and white sneakers.

Of course, the couple’s adorable 3-month-old daughter, Alessi, was on hand, rocking a precious bow and romper that matched her mom’s bridal look.

Though Elvis didn’t marry the pair, they still posed with a signature Vegas Elvis impersonator and posed on top of a pink Cadillac.

The couple originally tied the knot this past January in a stunning ceremony at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii. Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony. They welcomed their daughter in late May.

