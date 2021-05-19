Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Adventure Series Coming to Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming to Netflix for his first role on TV. The streaming service has ordered a new, untitled spy adventure series starring Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro. The Terminator star will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The show will feature a father and daughter who learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. They then realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the show will tackle universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

Schwarzenegger is promising a wild ride ahead with the adventure series.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix," he said. "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team."

Skydance Television and Nick Santora are behind the project. Skydance has a long-standing relationship with Schwarzenegger through the films Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

