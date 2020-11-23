Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev are manifesting a mirrorball win, and pulling out all the stops to hopefully get there!

ET spoke with the Dancing With the Stars duo during a break from one of their rehearsals, where they teased what fans can expect from their final routines on Monday night. The two are one of four couples who have made it into the season 29 finals, along with Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

"I'm so thrilled to be here, and of course I want to leave with the mirrorball. I go to sleep fingers crossed, toes crossed, eyes crossed. I'm like manifesting it all!" Kaitlyn told ET's Lauren Zima. "You know me, I'm like big on the manifesting, I do all of that."

"We're gonna go for it," added Artem, who has sacrificed time away from his fiancée, Nikki Bella, and their newborn son, Matteo, to compete. "I think the only way they can take me back is if I come home with the mirrorball. I feel like it's kind of a must -- I don't think the expectations are any less -- so I really have no choice."

During the finale, each pair will have to dance twice. Kaitlyn and Artem will first repeat their Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" (that they performed and earned a perfect score for during Icons Night), followed by a Freestyle to "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge.

"The finale dance is going to be based on a story of Moulin Rouge. The song 'Sparkling Diamonds' ... reimagine that as a mirrorball trophy, OK. So as sparkling as we can go!" Artem teased. "There's definitely going to be a swing involved, with someone who will be coming down from [the ceiling]. There's definitely gonna be canes involved, which is what we're trying to do right now; figure out if it's a smart move because canes can sometimes be very tricky."

"We're definitely incorporating a section of very much, like, theater and jazz special," he continued. "Definitely incorporating some Charleston, incorporating some lifts. It's like a big shebang number."

Kaitlyn described their Freestyle as a "showstopper," telling ET that she's "not nervous at all" about what Artem has envisioned for the number.

"I'm so excited. They asked me if I was afraid of heights and I'm like, 'No, what do you want me to do? Like bungee down from the ceiling? I'll do it, I'll do anything!'" the former Bachelorette shared, laughing. "It's the last hurrah, I don't even care."

When asked what their "secret sauce" to winning the competition is, Artem shared that it's all about making "everything very exciting" during finale night.

"We just want that number to be one of those numbers where you're like, 'Wow, that's the Freestyle,'" he explained. "It's supposed to be the finale ending to the whole season, you know. And that's what I want this number to be, just like the closing of this whole journey."

The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

