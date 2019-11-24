All the biggest names in music and entertainment came out for this year's American Music Awards, making it a thrilling night for Shazam! star Asher Angel, who was looking forward to meeting one songstress in particular.

The 17-year-old actor and musician walked the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight about how thrilled he was for the chance to watch Selena Gomez perform during the star-studded show.

"I'm very excited to see Selena," Angel marveled. "I'm a huge fan."

The enthusiastic actor even belted out the chorus of one of Gomez's recently released singles that he's fallen for since she dropped it last month.

"I had to lose you to love me," Angel sang, excitedly. "That's my jam… That's what I was listening to in the car!"

Gomez is set to open this year's AMAs with a performance of Angel's favorite tune, "Lose You to Love Me," as well as Gomez's other recent new track, "Look at Her Now."

This marks Gomez's first live TV performance in two years, and fans can't wait to see what she brings to the stage to kick off the star-studded ceremony.

Check out the video below for more on this year's American Music Awards.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

AMAs 2019: What to Expect From the Night’s Biggest Performers Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Slays in Lime Green Mini Dress at 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Reveals Her New Album's Release Date

Selena Gomez Walks Back on Bella Hadid Comment: ‘I Shouldn’t Of Spoken Without Knowing the Truth’

Related Gallery