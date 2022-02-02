Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Pics of Newborn Son Dawson
Why Jared Haibon Doesn’t Feel Connected to Baby With Ashley Iaco…
New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard on His Season's Rocky Start (Exclu…
Criss Angel Reveals 7-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is in Remission in E…
Melanie Ham, DIY YouTube Star, Dies at 36
Kristen Bell Reveals What Was Really in Her Wine Glass in 'Woman…
Watch Ashton Kutcher Catch Mila Kunis Breaking Their Dry January…
Inside Khloé Kardashian's 'Strained' Relationship With Tristan T…
Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart Snuggle Up in Pics to Announce…
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Cease and Desist Letter, …
Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Teasing His Post-Breakup M…
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Together!
Watch Shawn Mendes Fall While Trying to Get a Shirtless Photo
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How Jennifer Lopez Inspires Ben Affleck to Be Better (Source)
Christina Haack Responds to Haters Who Criticized Her Relationsh…
Charlie Puth on Benny Blanco Alleged TikTok Feud
The world is getting a look at Bachelor Nation’s newest member! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared the first pictures of their son, Dawson, with their followers.
In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, Iaconetti shared photos from the delivery room and the sweet meaning about their baby boy’s birthday.
“Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago. ❤️,” the new mom wrote.
“We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually,” she added.
Along with the caption was a series of photos featuring the new parents posing with their baby boy, a solo shot of Dawson looking at the camera and the little guy posing with his smiling dad, right after he entered the world.
Iaconetti also gave an update about her first few days of motherhood. “Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met,” she wrote. “Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed," she teased about her son's full name.
On Tuesday, Haibon shared a sweet photo of him snuggling close to his baby boy. Next to the pic was a caption revealing his son’s full name. “Meet Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon ❤️,” he wrote.
The couple’s friends were quick to point out that little Dawson’s name pays tribute to both his dad’s favorite football player, Tom Brady, who announced his retirement one day after his arrival, and Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character, Jack Dawson.
“the end of brady and the beginning of brady. the circle of life man, gotta love it,” Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert wrote. “Dawson for Leo & Brady for Tom. 👌🏼,” another friend of the couple wrote.
On Monday, Haibon -- who tied the knot with Iaconetti in August 2019 -- shared the exciting news of their baby boy’s arrival.
"Baby Dawson is here. He's healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody's doing well," Haibon said in a video. "The labor went well, so Ashley's recovering right now."
"Dawson's doing well. Just wanted to give you an update," he added. "Thank you everybody who's been asking. We haven't slept, obviously. So we're going to eat, we're going to sleep. We're very excited for you guys to see Dawson."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Welcome First Child
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Announce Their Baby's Name
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share the Sex of Their Baby on the Way
Related Gallery