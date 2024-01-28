Emily in Paris star Ashley Park is thanking her fans and friends for their support after revealing she was recently hospitalized for critical septic shock.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress, 32, shared a series of photos, including one with co-star Lily Collins and another showing several flower bouquets that were sent to her.

"I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery," the actress wrote.

Park -- who most recently appeared in the new Mean Girls as a nod to her role in the original Broadway musical -- went on to express her gratitude for her Emily in Paris family who sent the flowers and allowed her the opportunity to rest until she can get back to work. For the time being, Park is sidelined as she continues to rest and recover from her hospital stint from tonsillitis that spiraled into septic shock and resulted in multiple organs being affected.

"I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily in Paris fam 🥹🌸," the Joy Ride star wrote. "thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4 ❤️."

Just last week, ET confirmed that the hit Netflix series was back in production on season 4, a full year after season 3 released on the streaming platform. Collins, 34, shared a post on Instagram in mid-January showing off the script for the new season, wearing aptly-chosen Eiffel Tower pajamas.

"It’s the outfit for me 🗼🥰 can’t even express how excited I am to see you and to be able to join you asap," Park wrote under Collins' post.

One photo in the Sunday roundup shows Park and Collins smiling and embracing on a couch, which earned a special shout-out in her post.

"I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)," the Broadway star shared.

"Couldn’t love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You’re an absolute light sister 🤍," Collins wrote in response.

Getty Images

In a Jan. 19 post, the actress shared extra praise for her Emily in Paris co-star and rumored boyfriend, Paul Forman, for supporting her through the entire ordeal.



"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park was in Asia when she fell ill and appears to have been hospitalized near the Maldives after a trip to Thailand.

"I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support," she shared. "Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

The post announcing her hospitalization received more than 620,000 likes and 13,000 comments from her followers, including friends like Gemma Chan, Josh Gad, Busy Philipps, Mindy Kaling, Glen Powell and Sara Bareilles.



As she concluded her message, the actress noted, "I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst."



"Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing," she assured, "and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

RELATED CONTENT: