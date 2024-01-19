'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is in Production: See the Pics

Bonjour, Emily!

In an exciting update for fans, Netflix has officially announced the commencement of filming for the fourth season of Emily in Paris.

The popular comedy series, starring Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper and Ashley Park as her friend, Mindy, is gearing up for another dose of romance and adventures in the City of Love.

The streaming service posted a photo of Collins holding a script for the new season, captioned, "bonjour from paris! EMILY IN PARIS season 4 is now in production."

Filming for season 4 of the Netflix series may have been delayed due to the writers' strike, but in June, Collins shared juicy tidbits of what will be coming when cameras begin rolling in a new video released during Netflix's Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"We are getting ready for season 4 of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what's next for Emily. It's safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there," the actress and producer teased in the video, acknowledging that "answers" will be given for all the major cliffhangers last season left off on, including whether Emily and Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, will finally get together. Bravo posted his Emily in Paris script to his Instagram Story.

Collins couldn't leave without dropping one intriguing tease for the upcoming season: a new European destination!

"What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all," she hinted. "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

While Netflix has not yet revealed a release date for the upcoming episodes, the start of filming is a promising step forward for fans eager to see what surprises the aspiring marketing executive has in store. The last season witnessed relationship turmoil as Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke up with Emily upon discovering the "Gabriel pact."

The pact, established between Camille, played by Camille Razat, and Emily, prevented either of them from dating Gabriel, due to their intense feelings for him. Despite the drama, Camille found her way back into Gabriel's life, setting the stage for the intense conflict that concluded the third season.

With production now underway, viewers can anticipate the resolution of Emily and Gabriel's relationship after the tumultuous events of the past seasons. The supporting cast, including William Abadie, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold, will continue to accompany Emily on her journey through the competitive marketing industry.

