One feeling is top of mind for Ashley Park: gratitude.

On Friday, the Emily in Paris and Mean Girls star revealed in an Instagram post that she's recovering after being hospitalized for septic shock.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," she explained.

Park, who battled leukemia as a teenager, shared extra praise for her Emily in Paris co-star and rumored boyfriend, Paul Forman, for supporting her through the entire ordeal.



"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."



The Joy Ride star posted form Thailand in late December and seems to have been near the Maldives when she needed to be hospitalized. "I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support," she shared. "Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."



As she concluded her message, the actress noted, "I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst."



"Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing," she assured, "and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway version of Mean Girls, recently made an appearance as Cady Heron's French teacher in the new movie. However, she notably had not attended the premiere.

As for Forman, he put any doubts about their relationship status to rest with an Instagram post that read, "By your side, no matter what ❤️."

