Apparently not everyone is in this together. Ashley Tisdale briefly touched on the rumored feud between herself and her High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Host Cohen asked Tisdale, "We got this a lot. Basically, people want to know what's going on with you and Vanessa. Do you guys hang out?"

Tisdale didn't directly confirm or deny a rift with her longtime pal, but she did share, "I haven't seen her in a long time. I think, obviously, she's working. I'm working. I have a daughter. So she has a full-time job."

Tisdale is mom to almost-2-year-old daughter Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French. Hudgens has spent time with Jupiter, with Tisdale previously referring to her as "Aunt Nessa."

As for Hudgens, she recently married Cole Tucker in December 2023. And though several of her HSM co-stars attended her nuptials, Tisdale was not one of them. Hudgens is also currently filming Bad Boys 4.

"It's the best; I couldn't be happier -- genuinely," the actress recently told ET of newlywed life.

Hudgens was last featured on Tisdale's Instagram in June 2022 amid wedding festivities for their mutual friend, Sarah Hyland.

One common link the co-stars have is Hudgens' ex, Austin Butler, who co-starred with Tisdale in the 2011 film, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure. The longtime friends previously found out they're real-life distant cousins, and Tisdale refers to him as Jupiter's "uncle."

RELATED CONTENT: