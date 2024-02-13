Vanessa Hudgens is loving the married life! The High School Musical alum was aglow with newlywed bliss while speaking with ET at the grand opening of One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai this weekend.

Hudgens, 35, and Tucker, 27, said their "I dos" on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico, at the Azulik City of Arts. There, they had a wedding that Hudgens said she had never experienced before.

The pair's nuptials were attended by their closest friends and family, including the bridal party -- made up of Hudgens' sister, Stella Hudgens, and friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New. Also in attendance were a couple of East High Wildcats, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabee, who starred alongside Hudgens in the High School Musical franchise.

The nuptials came nine months after Hudgens confirmed her engagement to the shortstop by showing off her diamond ring in photos from their trip to Paris, France. "YES," she captioned the Instagram post. "We couldn’t be happier."

The two were first publicly linked in 2020, months after her split from former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Prior to Butler, the former Disney star was famously in a longtime relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron before their split in 2010.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens revealed to ET in 2021. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Two months in, Hudgens can't help but gush about her life as a married woman.

"It's the best; I couldn't be happier -- genuinely," the actress tells ET of her new role as wife to the pro baseball player, adding that her happy glow can be attributed to both her wedded bliss and the opening's grand locations.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for One&Only

Hudgens recently made headlines when she reacted to a fan tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) comparing the real-life romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to that of High School Musical's Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Hudgens).

The tweet from user @TheLuckyMia reads, "The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical."

Hudgens replied to the viral tweet on her own account, simply writing, "Hilarious."

The comment went viral, which Hudgens tells ET was also "hilarious."

"That's what I said, I have nothing else other than the fact that it's hilarious!" Hudgens quipped, adding that she hasn't connected with the pop star over the comparisons.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy laying down the law on the highly anticipated Bad Boys 4.

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their iconic roles and has Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct with a script by Chris Bremner. The previous entry in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, hit theaters in 2020, grossing $426 million at the box office. The franchise as a whole, beginning with the first installment in 1995, has grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office.

Although Hudgens couldn't say much about what fans can expect from the upcoming film, she told ET, "It's a fun ride that you know and love, you know? I feel like the series just kind of evolves with time and everyone's age and it's really fun the way that they kind of poke at that."

