Ellen DeGeneres is a kid-shaming neighbor!

The 60-year-old talk show host is neighbors with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and their two kids, daughter Wyatt, and son Dimitri.

But it turns out, living near DeGeneres isn’t exactly constant fun for the Kutchers.

“The young boy who never walks is how old?” DeGeneres questions the 40-year-old Netflix star, who is a co-host on her Tuesday show.

"He walks! He’s two!” Kutcher fires back.

"He never puts him down,” DeGeneres tells the audience. "He’s always on his back!”

It turns out, The Ranch actor has felt some parenting pressure from his famous neighbor that has affected the family’s routine.

"I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid,” Kutcher explains. "And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He walks!’"

"I’ve seen him five times. I’ve never seen him walk!” DeGeneres insists.

"So now I take him out of the thing once we get to purview of your house, and I’m like, ‘Go, go! Run, little sucker!’” Kutcher quips of his young son. "And I’m trying to dish him along so I don’t have to hear about it anymore. This kid’s going to be an Olympian, man, because I’m going to be behind him like, ‘To Ellen’s house!’"

Kutcher also jokes about the recent mix-up DeGeneres had when she hired a plane to commemorate the 15th anniversary of when she started dating wife Portia de Rossi. The moment turned out to be a comical one because the font size was too small to see from the ground.

"If you’d a had me involved, I’d have made sure the font was the right size,” Kutcher insists. "I’d have been up in the plane. I would have done it!”

