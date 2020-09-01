Aubrey O'Day is tired of the body shamers! The 36-year-old Danity Kane member took to her Instagram Story to shut down rumors after unrecognizable photos began circulating claiming to be of the pop star.

"It's so f**king sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait! .. and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it," O'Day captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing a black bodysuit and holding up a piece of paper. "When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?! (Sorry my place is a mess, I'm currently remodeling my glam room- but I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next!)"

She also shared a close-up of the paper, which read, "It is Aug. 31, 2020 9pm. I'm Aubrey O'Day. This is degrading!"

Aubrey O'Day/Instagram Story

Aubrey O'Day/Instagram Story

O'Day also tweeted about the photos, noting that she had been watching the Brandy and Monica 'Verzuz' Instagram Live when she first saw the photos.

"Makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy & Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined!" she wrote in response to a fan. "Then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive [sic] industry."

The images in question feature a woman walking her dog -- who directly matches O'Day's dog -- in a bra top and bicycle shorts. The photos also compare O'Day's tattoos to those of the woman in the photo.

Back in October 2019, O'Day spoke with ET about her constantly evolving look on social media.

"I'll put all those Snapchat filters and wigs and everybody loses their minds," she said at the time. "Like, let's join the new age now and understand what a filter is and does to a face. Take a deep breath."

