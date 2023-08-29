Aurate's Labor Day Sale Is Here: Treat Yourself to 30% Off Sustainable Fine Jewelry
If you’ve been looking to complete your fall wardrobe with some glimmering touches, you're in luck. Sustainable and stylish fine jewelry brand Aurate is celebrating Labor Day Weekend with 30% off across all of their jewelry offerings, including diamonds, solid gold, precious gemstones and more.
Aurate's Labor Day Sale is taking 30% off orders plus free shipping through Tuesday, August 29. No code is needed to unlock the savings on Aurate's entire collection of ethically sourced, minimalist rings, necklaces and more.
Created in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related — from engagement rings to wedding bands — but also plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles.
Despite its now even more affordable price tag, Aurate's jewelry never compromises on quality. Each piece of jewelry is handmade with sustainably made 14K gold, 18K gold, platinum, 14K gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver, meaning you can buy a high-quality accessory without the high cost.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite jewelry from Aurate's Labor Day sale before all the deals end tomorrow.
This best-selling necklace is a connection of two perfect gold loops front and center - an expression of individuality while celebrating harmony.
Pearl jewelry is one of our favorite trends of 2023, but this freshwater pearl bracelet is a timeless addition to any collection.
Small but mighty, these hoops pack a punch with a row of glistening diamonds.
If you're an astrology lover, get your star sign reimagined as a female figure and coated in recycled 14k vermeil.
The Toi et Moi (or 'You and I' in French) allows you to select from over a dozen gemstones in pear and emerald cuts. You can also choose vermeil, 14K, or 18K gold, and a classic or vintage setting.
Save 35% on a classic tennis bracelet with a modern design made out of recycled gold and ethically sourced, full-sized diamonds. You get to choose just how big your carats are, from 0.5 to 7ct.
Chunky hoops are another major jewelry trend for 2023, and we love the sculptural shape of this gold vermeil pair.
Choose from green tourmaline, blue topaz, pink morganite, red garnet and more as the central stone to this vintage-inspired ring.
Available in white, yellow and rose gold vermeil, this unique chain works as a standalone piece or layered with more necklaces.
Brilliant in shape and sparkle, the X Ring is an extravagant beauty. The glow of gold is punctuated by 37 individual diamonds totalling nearly half a carat, offsetting its sparing form with lavish radiance.
