If you’ve been looking to complete your fall wardrobe with some glimmering touches, you're in luck. Sustainable and stylish fine jewelry brand Aurate is celebrating Labor Day Weekend with 30% off across all of their jewelry offerings, including diamonds, solid gold, precious gemstones and more.

Aurate's Labor Day Sale is taking 30% off orders plus free shipping through Tuesday, August 29. No code is needed to unlock the savings on Aurate's entire collection of ethically sourced, minimalist rings, necklaces and more.

Shop the Aurate Sale

Created in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related — from engagement rings to wedding bands — but also plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles.

Despite its now even more affordable price tag, Aurate's jewelry never compromises on quality. Each piece of jewelry is handmade with sustainably made 14K gold, 18K gold, platinum, 14K gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver, meaning you can buy a high-quality accessory without the high cost.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite jewelry from Aurate's Labor Day sale before all the deals end tomorrow.

Connection Necklace Aurate Connection Necklace This best-selling necklace is a connection of two perfect gold loops front and center - an expression of individuality while celebrating harmony. $390 $273 Shop Now

Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet Aurate Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet Save 35% on a classic tennis bracelet with a modern design made out of recycled gold and ethically sourced, full-sized diamonds. You get to choose just how big your carats are, from 0.5 to 7ct. $1,950 $1,365 Shop Now

Diamond X Ring Aurate Diamond X Ring Brilliant in shape and sparkle, the X Ring is an extravagant beauty. The glow of gold is punctuated by 37 individual diamonds totalling nearly half a carat, offsetting its sparing form with lavish radiance. $1,500 $1,050 Shop Now

