If you’ve been looking to complete your wardrobe with some glimmering touches, now is the perfect time to find Black Friday-level deals way ahead of the November holiday. While Black Friday is traditionally the best time to save on gifts for others, sustainable and stylish fine jewelry brand Aurate is celebrating Christmas in July with an epic sitewide sale to remind you to treat yourself.

For one last day today, Aurate's first-ever Summer Black Friday Sale is taking 35% off orders of $1,000 or more and 30% off everything else. No code is needed to unlock the savings on Aurate's entire collection of ethically-sourced, minimalist rings, necklaces and more.

Shop the Aurate Sale

Born and raised in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related from engagement rings to wedding bands, but plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles.

Despite its now even more affordable price tag, Aurate's jewelry never compromises on quality. Each piece of jewelry is handmade with sustainably made 14K gold, 18K gold, platinum, 14K gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver, meaning you can can buy a high-quality accessory without the high cost.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite jewelry from Aurate's summer sale before all the deals are gone tomorrow.

Diamond X Ring Aurate Diamond X Ring Brilliant in shape and sparkle, the X Ring is an extravagant beauty. The glow of gold is punctuated by 37 individual diamonds totalling nearly half a carat, offsetting its sparing form with lavish radiance. $1,500 $975 Shop Now

Connection Necklace Aurate Connection Necklace This bestselling necklace is a connection of two perfect gold loops front and center - an expression of individuality while celebrating harmony. $390 $273 Shop Now

Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet Aurate Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet Save 35% on a classic Tennis bracelet with a modern design made out of recycled gold and ethically-sourced, full-sized diamonds. Plus you get to choose just how big your carats are from 0.5 to 7ct. $1,950 $1,268 Shop Now

