Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber got in a little PDA during the premiere of his latest film!

On Monday, Butler had the support of his leading lady as he attended the premiere of his film, The Bikeriders, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. While Gerber didn't walk the carpet alongside her man, they were captured sharing a sweet moment.

In a video posted by Entertainment Weekly, Butler can be seen walking in the direction of an excited Gerber. When the two meet, they seal things with a quick kiss.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber shared a little PDA during the 'Bikeriders' premiere. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Butler, 32, and Gerber, 22, have been linked since December 2021, and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight and off social media. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala, where they posed together on top of the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during fashion's biggest night.

Other appearances were at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the 2023 Time 100 gala.

In February, Butler spoke with ET and gushed about his girlfriend's iconic British Vogue cover, which she appeared on alongside her mother, Cindy Crawford, and more women.

"It was legendary," the Dune 2 star told ET. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."

On Monday, ET spoke with Butler again, who gushed about his co-stars in The Bikeriders, including Jodie Comer, Sharon Stone and Tom Hardy, and what it meant for him to work alongside them.

Austin Butler walked the 'Bikeriders' carpet solo but his girlfriend Kaia Gerber was close by. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Yeah, I feel like I've had a very lucky life where I've been able to work with some fantastic people," Butler marveled.

The Bikeriders is about a Midwestern motorcycle club called the Vandals that becomes part of a dangerous underworld of violence. The film arrives in theaters nationwide on June 21.

