Ava Phillippe Fires Back at 'Bulls**t' Body Shamers: 'Toxic Behavior'

Ava Phillippe is using her platform to stand up for body positivity. The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to TikTok over the weekend to vent about a pair of conflicting and equally offensive comments she recently received about her physique.

Standing in front of a bathroom mirror wearing an oversized Blondie tee, Ava reaches for a tube of red lipstick as text appears over the screen. The video is set to a cover version of No Doubt's '90s hit, "Just a Girl."

"NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," the message reads. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat... The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin... My weight did not change in the time period between their comments. (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)"

Then, smearing lipstick across her cheek while rolling her eyes, Ava adds, "It's such bulls**t."

The model walks out of frame as text continues to play over the video.

"No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like," it reads. "You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are … Your beauty exceeds superficial measures."

In her caption, Ava adds, "Pretty is as pretty does, babes … & bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. 💋."

She also acknowledges that body shaming isn't limited only to females.

"P.S. I put 'woman' because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; body shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is," she clarifies. "We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in."

Ava's famous mom took to the comments section with a supportive message, writing, "Yes to all of this 💋."

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe attend the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The stunning mother-daughter duo has made a number of public appearances together in recent months, most recently stepping out for the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste in Beverly Hills, California, on April 25.

Ava has also been making a name for herself on her own, having recently been revealed as the Global Brand Ambassador for Vince Camuto's fragrance portfolio last month. At a recent party hosted by the brand, Ava was joined by her 20-year-old brother, Deacon Phillippe, on National Siblings Day.

Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe attend the launch party for Vince Camuto's new Wonderbloom Eau de Parfum - BFA Sansho Scott & Peter Zwolinski

In an interview with ET last year, Ryan said that Ava was "undecided" about whether she'd follow in her parents' footsteps as an actor.

"You never know what'll happen in the future," he added.

In addition to Ava and Deacon, Reese is also mom to son Tennessee James Toth, 11, with ex Jim Toth.

RELATED CONTENT: