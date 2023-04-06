Sponsored by Avocado

Avocado Mattress Earth Month Sale: Save Up to $880 on the Best Organic Mattresses

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Avocado Organic Mattress Sale
Avocado Mattress

It's time for a refresh that starts with a better night's sleep. This spring, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, bedding and especially our mattress. Luckily, spring has ushered in some of the best mattress sales we’ve seen, so there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, you can sleep easy on one of Avocado's organic options —  which are on sale now.

Shop Avocado's Mattress Sale

Now through Monday, April 10, the Avocado Mattress Earth Month Sale is discounting an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $880 off. You can save on the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress and other options from the Organic Mattress line using the code EARTH. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles.

The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too. 

For a total bedroom refresh this season your mattress desperately needs, celebrate our planet and shop the best deals from Avocado's Earth Month mattress sale for a better night's sleep, below. 

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress

Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code EARTH.

$1,999$1,799
WITH CODE EARTH
Vegan Mattress
Avocado Vegan Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Vegan Mattress

Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan.

STARTING AT $1,399$1,199
WITH CODE EARTH
Latex Mattress
Avocado Latex Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Latex Mattress

This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool. 

STARTING AT $2,399$2,160
WITH CODE EARTH
Organic Luxury Mattress
Organic Luxury Mattress
Avocado Mattress
Organic Luxury Mattress

"We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic."

STARTING AT $2,799$2,520
WITH CODE EARTH

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Save Up to 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Save Big On Best-Selling Mattresses and Sleep Bundles at Casper's Sale

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023