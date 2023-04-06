It's time for a refresh that starts with a better night's sleep. This spring, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, bedding and especially our mattress. Luckily, spring has ushered in some of the best mattress sales we’ve seen, so there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, you can sleep easy on one of Avocado's organic options — which are on sale now.

Shop Avocado's Mattress Sale

Now through Monday, April 10, the Avocado Mattress Earth Month Sale is discounting an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $880 off. You can save on the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress and other options from the Organic Mattress line using the code EARTH. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles.

The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too.

For a total bedroom refresh this season your mattress desperately needs, celebrate our planet and shop the best deals from Avocado's Earth Month mattress sale for a better night's sleep, below.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Mattress Avocado Green Mattress Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code EARTH. $1,999 $1,799 WITH CODE EARTH Shop Now

Vegan Mattress Avocado Mattress Vegan Mattress Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan. STARTING AT $1,399 $1,199 WITH CODE EARTH Shop Now

Latex Mattress Avocado Mattress Latex Mattress This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool. STARTING AT $2,399 $2,160 WITH CODE EARTH Shop Now

Organic Luxury Mattress Avocado Mattress Organic Luxury Mattress "We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic." STARTING AT $2,799 $2,520 WITH CODE EARTH Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Save Up to 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Save Big On Best-Selling Mattresses and Sleep Bundles at Casper's Sale

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023