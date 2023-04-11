Avocado Mattress Sale: Save Up to $880 on the Best Organic Mattresses for Earth Month
It's time for a refresh that starts with a better night's sleep. This spring, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, bedding and especially our mattress. Luckily, spring has ushered in some of the best mattress sales we’ve seen, so there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, you can sleep easy on one of Avocado's organic options — which are on sale now.
Avocado Mattress extended its Earth Month Sale discounting an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $880 off. Now through Monday, April 17, you can save on the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress and other options from the Organic Mattress line using the code EARTH. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles.
The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too.
For a total bedroom refresh this season your mattress desperately needs, celebrate our planet and shop the best deals from Avocado's Earth Month mattress sale for a better night's sleep, below.
Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code EARTH.
Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan.
This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool.
"We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic."
