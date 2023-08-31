Home

Avocado's Labor Day Sale Is Happening Now — Save Up to $900 On Certified Organic Mattresses

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Avocado Summer Sale
Avocado Green Mattress
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:19 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

The Avocado Mattress Labor Day sale has discounts on organic mattresses through September 5.

If you've had your eye on one of Avocado's top-quality organic mattresses, now is the time to shop. Avocado just launched a dreamy Labor Day Sale, offering deals on every one of the brand's luxurious, sustainable mattresses. Now through Tuesday, September 5, you can save 10% on Avocado's Green, Eco, Vegan, Latex, and Luxury mattresses with code LABORDAY at checkout. 

Shop the Avocado Sale

Avocado is also home to a huge lineup of sleep essentials, made of only natural and organic materials, each Avocado mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty, free shipping on most styles and hassle-free returns.

Perfect for hot sleepers, the decadently soft Luxury Organic Mattress is loved for its breathable, cool fabric made from organic cotton materials that naturally wick moisture.

Luxury Organic Mattress

Luxury Organic Mattress
Avocado Mattress

Luxury Organic Mattress

"We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic."

$3,899 $3,509

with code LaborDay

Shop Now

You can also get a huge discount on Avocado's Latex Mattress, ideal for back or stomach sleepers, the all-foam latex mattress is Avocado's most sustainable mattress yet that delivers comfort, motion isolation, and responsiveness throughout the night. 

Avocado Latex Mattress

Avocado Latex Mattress
Avocado Mattress

Avocado Latex Mattress

Save on this spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus a low profile and bounce-dampening layers of cotton and wool.

$2,999 $2,099

Shop Now

Below, save on Avocado's top-quality Green and Vegan mattresses that will also improve your sleep quality and upgrade your bedroom. 

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress

Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress.

$1,999 $1,799

with code LaborDay

Shop Now

Vegan Mattress

Vegan Mattress
Avocado Mattress

Vegan Mattress

Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan.

$1,999 $1,799

with code LaborDay

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Take 30% off Oprah-Approved Cozy Earth Bedding With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Take 30% off Oprah-Approved Cozy Earth Bedding With Our Exclusive Code

Nectar Labor Day Sale: Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Sales & Deals

Nectar Labor Day Sale: Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Save Up to 20% on Sleep Essentials at Casper's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 20% on Sleep Essentials at Casper's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Sales & Deals

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Get 40% Off DreamCloud Mattresses During This Major Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Get 40% Off DreamCloud Mattresses During This Major Labor Day Sale

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Tags: