It's time for a refresh that starts with a better night's sleep. This spring, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, bedding and especially our mattress. Luckily, spring has ushered in some of the best mattress sales we’ve seen, so there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, today is your last chance to snag one of Avocado's certified organic options.

Shop Avocado's Organic Sale

Offering sitewide savings, the Avocado mattress sale is discounting an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $880 off. Until midnight tonight, you can save on the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress and other options from the Organic Mattress line using the code PLANET. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles.

The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too.

For a total bedroom refresh this season your mattress desperately needs, celebrate our planet and shop the best deals from Avocado's organic mattress sale for a better night's sleep, below.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Mattress Avocado Green Mattress Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code PLANET. $1,999 $1,799 WITH CODE PLANET Shop Now

Vegan Mattress Avocado Mattress Vegan Mattress Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan. $1,399 STARTING AT $1,259 WITH CODE PLANET Shop Now

Latex Mattress Avocado Mattress Latex Mattress This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool. $2,399 STARTING AT $2,159 WITH CODE PLANET Shop Now

Organic Luxury Mattress Avocado Mattress Organic Luxury Mattress "We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic." $2,799 STARTING AT $2,519 WITH CODE PLANET Shop Now

