Awkwafina, Ali Wong, Jameela Jamil and Randall Park Among Unforgettable Gala 2019 Nominees (Exclusive)
The first nominees have been announced for the 18th annual Unforgettable Gala, a yearly awards show that honors and recognizes Asian American trailblazers in their respective fields.
Awkwafina, Randall Park, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Ken Jeong, Steven Yeun, Nico Santos and Riverdale's Charles Melton are among the actors and actresses who have scored nominations at this year's ceremony, ET exclusively reveals.
Ali Wong and Maya Erskine are double nominees, the former for Netflix's Always Be My Maybe and the latter for two different projects, Hulu's Pen15 and Plus One.
Filmmakers James Wan (Aquaman), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Oscar winners Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) are among the nominees in the Director category. In the Digital Influencer category, popular personalities like Jenn Im, Bretman Rock and Bobby Hundreds will be vying for the honor.
Winners will be announced at the Unforgettable Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 14. Additional awards will be announced at a later date.
Nominees were determined by Character Media's selection committee of insiders, who represent various fields and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital technology and philanthropy.
At last year's Unforgettable Gala, honorees included the Crazy Rich Asians cast, Sandra Oh, John Cho, director Jon M. Chu and Queer Eye's Tan France.
See this year's list of nominees below.
Actor/Actress in TV
Daniel Wu, Into the Badlands
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Karen Fukuhara, The Boys
Leonardo Nam, Westworld
Nico Santos, Superstore
Actor/Actress on Film
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Kumail Nanjiani, Stuber
Randall Park, Always Be My Maybe
Steven Yeun, Burning
Breakout Actor/Actress on Television
Andrew Koji, Warrior
Derek Mio, The Terror: Infamy
Greta Lee, Russian Doll
Maya Erskine, Pen15
Sydney Park, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Breakout Actor/Actress on Film
Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star
Himesh Patel, Yesterday
Maya Erskine, Plus One
Tiffany Chu, Ms. Purple
Viveik Kalra, Blinded by the Light
Comic Performance
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Hasan Minhaj, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj
Jo Koy, Comin’ in Hot
Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Ronny Chieng, The Daily Show
Director
James Wan, Aquaman
Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Free Solo
Justin Chon, Ms. Purple
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Nisha Ganatra, Late Night
Digital Influencer
Bobby Hundreds
Bretman Rock
Jenn Im
Jubilee Media
Steven Lim
The 18th annual Unforgettable Gala will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, Dec. 14.
