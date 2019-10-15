The first nominees have been announced for the 18th annual Unforgettable Gala, a yearly awards show that honors and recognizes Asian American trailblazers in their respective fields.

Awkwafina, Randall Park, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Ken Jeong, Steven Yeun, Nico Santos and Riverdale's Charles Melton are among the actors and actresses who have scored nominations at this year's ceremony, ET exclusively reveals.

Ali Wong and Maya Erskine are double nominees, the former for Netflix's Always Be My Maybe and the latter for two different projects, Hulu's Pen15 and Plus One.

Filmmakers James Wan (Aquaman), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Oscar winners Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) are among the nominees in the Director category. In the Digital Influencer category, popular personalities like Jenn Im, Bretman Rock and Bobby Hundreds will be vying for the honor.

Winners will be announced at the Unforgettable Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 14. Additional awards will be announced at a later date.

Nominees were determined by Character Media's selection committee of insiders, who represent various fields and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital technology and philanthropy.

At last year's Unforgettable Gala, honorees included the Crazy Rich Asians cast, Sandra Oh, John Cho, director Jon M. Chu and Queer Eye's Tan France.

See this year's list of nominees below.

Actor/Actress in TV

Daniel Wu, Into the Badlands

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Karen Fukuhara, The Boys

Leonardo Nam, Westworld

Nico Santos, Superstore

Actor/Actress on Film

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Kumail Nanjiani, Stuber

Randall Park, Always Be My Maybe

Steven Yeun, Burning

Breakout Actor/Actress on Television

Andrew Koji, Warrior

Derek Mio, The Terror: Infamy

Greta Lee, Russian Doll

Maya Erskine, Pen15

Sydney Park, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Breakout Actor/Actress on Film

Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star

Himesh Patel, Yesterday

Maya Erskine, Plus One

Tiffany Chu, Ms. Purple

Viveik Kalra, Blinded by the Light

Comic Performance

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Hasan Minhaj, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

Jo Koy, Comin’ in Hot

Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Ronny Chieng, The Daily Show

Director

James Wan, Aquaman

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Free Solo

Justin Chon, Ms. Purple

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Nisha Ganatra, Late Night

Digital Influencer

Bobby Hundreds

Bretman Rock

Jenn Im

Jubilee Media

Steven Lim

The 18th annual Unforgettable Gala will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, Dec. 14.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jon M. Chu Says There's 'A Lot More Story to Tell' in Anticipated 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh, John Cho and 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars to Be Honored at Unforgettable Gala (Exclusive)

Related Gallery