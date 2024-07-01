Ayesha Curry Shares New Glimpse of Son Caius Chai: 'The Sweetest'

Ayesha Curry is giving a glimpse at life with a newborn, a little over a month after she and husband Steph Curry welcomed baby No. 4.

On Monday, the 35-year-old Irish Wish actress took to her Instagram Story to share a new look at baby Caius Chai, who was born in mid-May. In a short video, the mom of four showed off Caius' tiny leg, which she gently grazes with her pointer finger as "Little Life" by singer Cordelia plays.

"The sweetest Chai," Ayesha wrote in the caption of the video.

The adorable video from Ayesha comes four months after the actress and her Golden State Warriors hubby, 36, announced they were expecting their fourth child. The couple wed in July 2011 and also share Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

Ayesha Curry shares a look at baby Caius Chai on her Instagram Story - @AyeshaCurry on Instgram

Back in March, Ayesha and Steph -- who were high school sweethearts -- shared their joyful news via the cover of Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue -- Ayesha's lifestyle publication. At the time, she showed off her growing bump in a series of photos for the outlet.

In the interview for Sweet July Magazine's "Village Issue," Ayesha shared that while she and Steph "thought we were done" after welcoming their third child (and first son), they ultimately decided they wanted a fourth child.

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha shared. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Fast forward to the end of May when they shared that Caius had arrived, albeit a bit earlier than they were anticipating.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" the pair wrote in a joint Instagram announcement.

Since then, they have been laying low. Ayesha did, however, break from her posting hiatus to celebrate Father's Day and credit the four-time NBA champion for all the work he does for their now family of six.

"@stephencurry30 There are no amount of words that could help to tell the story of how much we love you. Our sweet FOUR babies are so lucky to have you as their dad. Ever present even in the midst of chaos, silly, loving, compassionate yet stern when necessary," she wrote.

Ayesha concluded, "You are EVERYTHING!!! We love you soooooo much. Happy Father's Day my lover."

RELATED CONTENT: