Ayo Edebiri took the reins as Saturday Night Live host over the weekend, marking her hosting debut, alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez. While Edebiri brought her A-game to every sketch, there was one that seemed to stand out, due to her poking fun at her own recent mini-controversy.

During the sketch "Why'd You Say It?," Edebiri played Annie, a contestant on a game show in which people are asked to explain or attempt to justify comments they left on other people's Instagram posts.

Essentially, the sketch called out people who are trolls online -- and in one brilliantly acted self-reflective breakdown, Edebiri's Annie delivered a monologue that seemingly addressed recently resurfaced remarks the actress made in real life mocking Lopez's singing career.

"OK, OK! We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout -- or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," Annie exclaimed. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

The joke elicited a particular burst of laughter from the audience, as it was apparent that Edebiri was taking a dig at her own remarks made in 2020 (when she was 24) on the Scam Goddess podcast, where she told host Laci Mosley that she felt the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer's career in music was "one long scam."

"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said. "Her whole career is one long scam."

When Mosley asserted Lopez doesn't know that she can't sing, Edebiri jumped in and added fuel to the fire.

"Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her,” Edebiri shared at the time. "I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

For her part, Lopez came out with two strong sets as the night's musical guest, first delivering an energetic performance of "Can’t Get Enough," where she was joined by Latto and Redman.

She then ditched the black-and-white ensemble for a stunning gown made entirely of decorative pink flowers for a memorable performance of "This Is Me... Now."

Neither Edebiri nor Lopez have publicly addressed the comments directly, although they did appear together in a promo for their episode released on Thursday.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, and streams live on Peacock.

