'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Amanda Stanton's domestic violence case has been dismissed, the Las Vegas District Attorney's office tells ET.

The case stems from the Bachelor alum's September arrest, following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, in a Las Vegas hotel room. She was arrested on a misdemeanor battery domestic violence charge and pleaded not guilty.

In a statement to ET after Stanton's arrest, her rep said the mother of two was "embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department." "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance," the statement continued, claiming that Stanton simply got "a bit rambunctious," but understood that police "still had to do their job."

Stanton was spotted outside the Las Vegas courthouse on Wednesday with her father, and while Jacobs wasn't photographed with the pair, he did accompany Stanton on her Vegas trip. The couple, who started dating earlier this year, posted several pics and videos together on social media.

ET spoke with Stanton last month, as she gushed over her relationship with Jacobs.

“It's my first relationship in a long time that I met somebody in the real world and it's a lot different,” she said. “He's such a homebody. He lives close to me and I just feel like we're in the same place in our lives. We want all the same things and, I don't know …it's just very easy, which is nice.”

