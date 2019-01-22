Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more!

In response to a fan question on his Almost Famous podcast on Monday, the 29-year-old former reality star discussed his new love, whom he plans to reveal in the coming weeks.

"She's not from Colton [Underwood]'s season. The reason that I didn't want to put out names yet is at some level I didn't even really mean to slip up. I didn't think I slipped up, I'm not hiding anything," he said of previously mentioning his new girlfriend in an earlier podcast episode. "I think, you know, you go through public relationships before and you kind of deal with that pressure and then just the right timing to it all to kinda make it a thing and publicly put it out there."

The Bachelor alum also shared that his long-distance relationship is "hard," but called dating "fun and exciting."

"So life's good! But she's not from Colton's season. Not at all. Not from the show," he revealed. "So thank you for writing. Thank you for caring. Thank you for the support. And more to come."

More information about Higgins' lady love comes a week after he revealed that he's "started dating again," following his 2017 split from his ex-fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, who he proposed to on his season of The Bachelor.

"I'm actually dating one person who we'll talk about in a couple of weeks on the podcast. Big reveal! So just keep listening for that. Why not?" he said. "I'm excited about it."

"So here's the thing: we were talking the other night and I was saying, 'The Bachelor's a really great thing because it forces you to have conversations,'" Higgins continued. "And right now the girl that I'm talking to is long distance and so we FaceTime a lot and it feels very similar because we don't get time together. It's very intentional. It's very focused. And if we're gonna spend any time with each other it's gonna be in conversation."

"She's, like, the best, purest person I know, so a lot of those conversations are about our lives," he gushed of his girlfriend.

This marks Higgins' first post-Bachelor relationship, following his split with Bushnell and an unsuccessful, emotional stint on Bachelor Winter Games. Back in November, Higgins told ET that he's "not dating."

"I would love to tell you I am. I don’t want to make it sound like ‘feel bad for me,’ but I haven’t been dating," a then-single Higgins said. "I just still desire it. I don’t know if that’s healthy or not. I keep pursuing the idea of a romantic experience in my whole life. I believe it can exist; I see it with my family and friends. I’m hoping to have that myself."

For her part, Bushnell, 29, began dating Devin Antin shortly after she and Higgins split. That pair eventually called it quits, and Bushnell is currently dating country singer Chris Lane.

Shortly after ET broke the news of Bushnell and Lane's relationship, Higgins told ET's Lauren Zima that he had "no clue" his former fiancee was dating the musician.

"This one was one I didn’t know about," Higgins said. "I think the first time, when she was dating Devin [Antin], I remember that feeling -- like the Band-Aid getting ripped off. This time, and I mean this, I really want Lauren to be fulfilled and happy, whether it’s with Chris or not."

