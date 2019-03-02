Colton Underwood's got an interesting choice of gym buddies as his season of The Bachelor wraps up.

The former football player still has a week and a half to go before fans find out who he ends up with on The Bachelor's two-night season finale on March 11 and 12. Underwood's outing on Thursday, however, has fans wondering if he spoiled his season, as he was photographed leaving a gym in Altadena, California, with actor Gregg Sulkin.

Sulkin, 26, is known for his roles on Wizards of Waverly Place, Faking It and Runaways, but he's also dating the sister of one of Underwood's frontrunners, Cassie Randolph. Sulkin and Michelle Randolph, 21, went public with their relationship in October 2018. Michelle appeared on the Feb. 25 episode of The Bachelor, during Cassie's hometown date.

Backgrid

Fans took to Twitter to react Underwood possibly spoiling that Cassie gets his final rose, though as one user noted, the blonde beauty is seen crying in a car -- which could imply she left the show -- in a promo for next week's Bachelor episode.

did paparazzi photos of Gregg Sulkin, who’s dating Cassie Randolph’s sister Michelle, with Colton Underwood accidentally just spoil the Bachelor — em (@mikeonadyke) March 1, 2019

HHHHHH colton is really publicly hanging out with gregg sulkin... and expects us not to know who he ends up choosing?! when gregg is dating her sister?! DUMBASSBSHSHSB pic.twitter.com/pBoRDVQlQF — mol 🌹 41 (@Igbtsaltzman) March 2, 2019

how convenient Gregg Sulkin is with Cassie's sister. he is Colton Underwood work out buddy #TheBachelor very confusing because of spoiler Cassie in limo crying. — David Faidley (@DavidFaidleyJr) March 1, 2019

Cassie, Hannah Goodwin and Tayshia Adams are still left fighting for Underwood's heart on the ABC dating series, after the Bachelor shockingly said goodbye Caelynn Miller-Keyes following hometown dates. She was the only woman to tell Underwood so far that she was in love with him. Cassie, meanwhile has yet to express that level of commitment.

"I don't think that's a fair question [to ask about sending Caelynn home over Cassie]. I think you can ask why Hannah, why Tayshia and why Cassie over Caelynn," Underwood told ET at the "Women Tell All" taping last month. "One thing that I wish I could have articulated more to Caelynn tonight: it was nothing [about] where our relationship was. It was where the others were."

"That was the hardest rose ceremony that I had all season," Colton added.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The "Women Tell All" special will air on Tuesday, with the two-night finale airing Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood on Why He Chose to Send Frontrunner Caelynn Home Over Cassie (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Would Change One Thing Colton Underwood Has Been Doing (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Colton Eliminates a Frontrunner After Hometown Dates

Related Gallery