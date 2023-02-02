Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation.

In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths along to sound that asks, "Are you going to tell me what's going on?"

"I would," Rachel answers, "but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm."

As Rachel mouths along to her line, the camera zooms out to show her sitting next to Clayton, who offers a smile and a shrug by way of explanation.

Clayton, Rachel and Michelle were traveling with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann and his girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli.

Clayton shared a video of the group's time together on his Instagram Story. As he panned around to each person, he said, "Hey, guys, it's me hanging with my friends. A little breakfast action." When the camera landed on Rachel, he remarked, "Ohhh!," causing giggles from the group.

The unlikely reunion is significant, as Clayton and Rachel didn't exactly end things on the best terms. During Clayton's season of The Bachelor, he confessed to sleeping with both Rachel and Gabby Windey, and told the women he was in love with both of them.

Afterward, Rachel spoke out against Clayton during the live finale, stating, "I do not have feelings for him anymore. Watching him completely disrespect Gabby and I... I don’t feel like it’s possible for me to watch that back and feel like someone who'd act like that could actually love me."

Then, Rachel and Gabby were named co-leads of The Bachelorette, something Clayton openly supported. When their season premiered, though, it was full of digs at Clayton.

That all came amid Clayton's renewed romance with Susie Evans. Though the pair reconnected after Susie self-eliminated from Clayton's season, they called things off in September.

The same month that things ended between Clayton and Susie, the season finale of Rachel's season of The Bachelorette aired, and revealed that she and her final man, Tino Franco, had already split up after he cheated on her.

While Susie and Clayton have remained on good terms post-split, the same can't be said for Rachel and Tino.

Watch the video below for more Bachelor Nation news.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor's Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Clayton and Susie Emotionally Share Why They Split in Joint Interview

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split 6 Months After 'Bachelor' Finale

How Rachel Recchia Supports Gabby Windey After Erich Schwer Split

Related Gallery